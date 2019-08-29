November 27, 1939 — August 15, 2019
Brenda Quinton, 80, of Albany, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Brenda was born November 27, 1938 in Bury, Lancashire, England. On July 30, 1960, Brenda married Jack Quinton, who survives.
Brenda is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nicola and Michael Mediterraneo; grandchildren Carolyn and Steven; daughter, Helen Quinton and granddaughter Isabel; daughter and son-in-law Louise and Andrew Dyken; grandsons, Derek and Erik; and son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Jessica; grandchildren, Katherine and Jack.
Brenda Quinton dedicated her life to the profession of nursing, employed in England and in California. Brenda was involved with Christian Women’s Club of San Jose, California,
Corvallis Newcomers Club and the Tea Sippers Club.
A celebration of life service will be announced shortly to accommodate travel arrangements for relatives living overseas.