November 3, 1946 — July 26, 2018
Brenda Inez Nixon was born in Russellville, Arkansas on November 3, 1946. In 1950, she moved to Garibaldi, Oregon, where she attended first through eighth grades.
She passed away in her sleep on July 26, 2018.
Her dad, Ira Blankenship and mother, Velma, bought a house on the Miami Beach bay, Oregon. Brenda and her sister, Pat, played on the beach, making sand castles and playing with their dolls. I was not long before Brenda developed a great personality, grew up and made many friends. By the time she was in eighth grade, Brenda became a cheerleader and was one of the most beautiful girls in school.
At the end of her eighth grade year, her dad decided to move to Springfield to get a better job. They bought a home on G Street, close to his work. Brenda attended Springfield Junior High School where she enjoyed her drama classes the most, aspiring to become a thespian. When she graduated from junior high, she went to Thurston High School, where she became a lead actor in the school’s plays. She was one of the most popular figures in her senior class. She was a very vibrant student and was elected class entertainment chairman.
During her senior year in high school, the basketball team was in the championship playoffs. She went to the University of Oregon to watch them play. At the end of the game, the students were allowed to go to the union center and listen to Paul Revere and the Raiders.
While Brenda and the gang of kids from the basketball game entered the Student Union, Brenda stopped to tie her shoe. At the same time, her soon to be husband was trying to get a better view of the stage. When Brenda stood up, the two had an instant attraction and Dave asked her to dance. From that point on, her vibrant personality and cheer won his heart. They were married and in love for the next 53 years. The couple were married in Springfield at the Assembly of God Church on January 3, 1965.
Brenda supported her new husband as he continued his education at the University of Oregon. The couple moved to San Francisco for a short time while Dave worked as a construction worker. During that time, Brenda gave birth to her daughter, Tamara.
It wasn’t long before the couple moved back to Springfield to begin Dave’s career with Pacific Power and Light. Their son, Dale, was born there four years later.
As Dave’s career progressed over the next 20 years, the family moved to Redmond, Walla Walla, Junction City, finally settling in Albany.
Brenda loved her husband and children and always made a wonderful home for them.
She eventually entered the work force, selling jewelry at Mervyn’s and at Kohl’s for the next 25 years. Working with jewelry was something she enjoyed very much. She retired when her husband retired and they enjoyed each other’s company for the next 15 years, still very much in love.
Brenda loved her grandchildren, Nick and Savannah, high school classmates, and the many friends that she had made over the years.
She was known and admired for her creativity and eye for detail. She made a beautiful home to share with family and friends. She was always decorating her home inside and out with the changing of the seasons.
Brenda lived a happy and healthy life. She spent the last days of her life with her husband, going to the coast, eating candy popcorn and picking blueberries together, taking advantage of every last minute.
A celebrations of life will be announced at a later date.
