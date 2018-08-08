January 6, 1965 — August 4, 2018
On Saturday, August 4, Brenda Clara Stagnoli left this world to join our Lord in heaven.
Brenda was born January 6, 1965 in Eureka, California, to parents Ronald and Evelyn Johnson. Often referred to as a “Tomboy,” Brenda preferred to be running around outside getting dirty over brushing her hair and dressing dolls.
She loved horses. Her gracefulness on a horse was unmatched as she swept all the Gymkhana events each year that she was eligible to compete. In high school, Brenda was the starting catcher on her all-state softball team and often bragged that teams only tried to steal second base once a game. After she threw them out, they’d never try again. Brenda graduated from Arcata High School in 1983. Brenda was very athletic, even becoming a 2nd degree black belt in Taekwondo later in life.
On February 23, 1985, Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Maurizio Stagnoli. They moved to Lebanon in July of 1988 where they started a Snap-on Tools franchise and Brenda handled all the bookkeeping.
It had always been Brenda’s dream to start a family. She poured her heart and soul into raising her three children Anthony, Bradley, and Britany. Nothing brought her more joy than loving and supporting her family. She will be remembered yelling far too loudly during the kids’ sports games, surprising her children with gifts, and always chiming in with the right movie quote because she was a movie connoisseur.
Brenda was loving, caring, and compassionate. She was always worried about everyone but herself. She was a constant supporting presence in the lives of her loved ones. Even though many jokes flew right over her head, she still had a sneaky, witty sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and movie nights with her family.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Maurizio Stagnoli; son, Anthony Stagnoli and wife Danielle; son, Bradley Stagnoli; daughter, Britany Stagnoli; grandson, Simon Stagnoli; parents, Ronald and Evelyn Johnson; sisters, Rhonda Johnson and Linda Kinyoun; niece, Sammi Jo Foss; and nephews, Wes and Lane Kinyoun.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Austin and Clara Poage, George and Effie Johnson; and brother, Larry Dean Johnson
A viewing will be held frm 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 10 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Recitation of the rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon with funeral mass to follow at 11:00am. After mass, a reception will be held at the church followed then by interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda can be made to St. Edward Catholic Church and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
What a beautifully written omage to her. Brenda was such a special lady, and will be truly missed. My love to her family.
