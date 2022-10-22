May 4, 1981 – February 8, 2022

Brandi Lynn Bladen passed away, unexpectedly, of natural causes on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 40 years of age.

Brandi was born to Jacquelyn (Jackie) Bladen and Jeff Grabiec, May 4, 1981, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Brandi graduated from LHS, class of 1999. She also attended LBCC, where she received her certificate in phlebotomy. At the time of her death, Brandi was employed as a private housekeeper. However, Brandi worked several years at Taco Time and is affectionately known as "Auntie Burrito" to her niece and nephews.

Brandi was preceded in death by her birth father, Jeff Grabiec; Grandparents, Wesley Bladen, Leonard and Florence Grabiec, and Karl and Shirley Grenz; Uncle, Ray Grabiec; Aunt, Katherine Grenz-Rogers; and Tim Hurley, her son's father.

Brandi is survived by two sons, Chance (Rylie) Hurley and Christian (Auggie) Hurley and newborn granddaughter, Blake Meadow Hurley; Partner, Steven Jones (Parents Rose and Dean); Mother, Jackie Bladen; Father, Michael Grenz (Denise and Brian); Sisters, Brooke Bladen (Cody Swanson), Brianna Bladen-Grenz; Brother, Cody Yeack (family); Niece, Harlow Bladen-Grenz; Nephews, Kastin and Waydin Swanson; Grandmother, Beverley Bladen; Aunts, Jeannie Bladen-Salyer and Dawn Grabiec (family); Uncle and Aunt, Kris and Tonya Grenz; Unlce Bryan Grabiec; Counsins, Zachary Salyer, Jeff Fouts-Grenz (family), K'Lean Fouts-Budd (family), Melissa Fouts-Schulte (family); and many more family and friends we want to acknowledge.

Brandi's viewing was at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, Friday, February 11, 2022; followed by cremation.

Brandi's Celebration of Life was Saturday March 12, 2022, at Waterloo County Park.

Thank you to everyone who cared about our Brandi! She is sorely missed!