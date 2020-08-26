Bradley Eugene Banks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1963 – August 13, 2020

It is with great sadness we report that on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Brad Banks passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. He was a caring and supportive husband and father.

Brad was born on August 15, 1963, to Franklin and Joy Banks in Bowie, Texas. He grew up in Texas and Nevada. In his late 20s he traveled extensively throughout the continental United States and when his daughter, Megan was born in Florida, he and his wife, Iris, decided to settle in the Willamette Valley, Oregon.

Brad opened Valley Custom Seal Coating Inc. in 1998 and ran a successful paving and seal coating business for over 22 years. He enjoyed his work and serving the community.

Brad had a great sense of humor and an uplifting spirit. He could always bring parties and gatherings to life and could be counted to always help others when he could. Brad was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

Brad leaves behind his wife Iris, daughter Megan and son-in-law Brandon. Also mourning his passing are his mother, Joy, brother Gary and sister Debbie with her husband David, nephew Zachary, and niece Nicolette. He is preceded in death by his father Franklin.

