April 15, 1922 — July 29, 2018
Boyd Lewis Eagleson completed his earthly journey on July 29, 2018 at his home in Eddyville.
Boyd was born, April 15, 1922 to Charles Wrightson Eagleson and Mary Alice Sawyer Eagleson. Boyd joined brothers, Robert and John and sister, Harriett on the homestead in Eddyville. Brother, Ralph would join the family two years later.
Boyd graduated from Eddyville High School in 1940.
He joined the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Cabot Air Craft Carrier as a tail gunner in a dive bomber.
Boyd married Wilma Lee Davis on January 6, 1945. Their daughter, Ann was born in Memphis, Tennessee in October 1945. Boyd brought his bride and infant daughter to Oregon in 1946, where he began working in the logging industry. Sons, Robert William Eagleson and David Lewis Eagleson would join the family in 1947 and 1951. His family was complete or so he thought. Boyd and Wilma would go on to provide an alternative home for a nephew, Wilma's youngest brother and several young people who needed their loving guidance and a place to call home.
Boyd drove log truck, owned his own logging business and finally began cutting timber with his brother Ralph, a partnership that would last until their retirement. Employers included Rex Clemens and Willamette Industries. They finished their career with DTL Logging Inc.
He spent over 50 years coaching little league baseball and basketball. He was one of the founding members of the SET Little League organization.
The greatest joys in Boyd's life were his children and grandchildren. He lived for time spent with them.
A total of eight great grandchildren would begin arriving in 1990. Five great greats would fill his heart with joy.
Boyd loved to hunt deer and elk with his family and friends. Boyd's one constant in life has always been the New York Yankees.
Boyd served as a Director of the Pioneer Telephone Board for forty-four years, as well as the Boards of Eddyville School, Eddyville Community Church, Eddyville Cemetery, and the committee that organized and founded Philomath Family Medicine.
Even as the evils of dementia clouded his memory, the visits from all of his family and friends were his greatest joys. While we, his family, are all saddened by his passing, we rejoice in the legacy he leaves behind.
Boyd is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Ann and husband Larry Cook; grandchildren, Laric Cook, Wendy Cook( Justus Seely), Joleane(James) Reichhuber; great-grandchildren, Laney, Spencer, Dillon (Clancey) and Trent (Jasper) Tuyls, Darcy Fields (Shad Lowther), Jazmine Johnson, Reiley and Presley Reichhuber; great great-grandchildren, Maverick Cook, Sage Girard, Aubrey Tuyls, Hank and Baron Lowther; sister, Harriett Nordyke; and sister-in-law, Erla Eagleson. Boyd is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special honorary son Don Reed and family.
Boyd was preceded in death by father, Charles Eagleson; stepfather, Frank Swanner; mother, Mary Alice Swanner; brothers, Robert, John and Ralph Eagleson; brother-in-law, Frank Nordyke; sister-in-law, Stella Eagleson; and sons, Robert Eagleson and David Eagleson.
A celebration of Boyd's life will be held at 2 p.m. on August 19, 2018, Eddyville Charter School, Boyd Eagleson Gym. Boyd's love of sweets was notorious and a dessert buffet will be served following the service.
Donations in Boyd's name may be made to Eddyville Booster Club, Samaritan Pacific Hospice or Eddyville Community Church in care of McHenry Funeral Home, Corvallis, OR 97330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.