Boyd Harley Bewley

May 29, 1935 - July 14, 2022

Boyd was born in Prichit Colorado to Henry Oliver Bewley, and Nellie Lavina Villers, along with his twin Loyd Hartley Bewley on May 29, 1935. They were two of 13 siblings who proceeded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Marilyn Dittmer-Bewley, along with his two Children, Sue Bewley-Wheeler, and Bob Bewley, his wife Laura Bewley, his Grandchildren Rachel LaBrasseur Tyler Bewley Joshua Bewley Ian McKinney Jacob Bewley and Great Grandson Izais Montez.

Boyd loved his family fiercely, enjoyed gardening, and going to the Oregon Coast.