March 7, 1933 - February 26, 2022

Boyd D Nash, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on February 26, 2022.

Boyd was born March 7, 1933, in Preston, Idaho to Weldon Andrew Nash and Veleta Christensen Dalley, the third of six siblings. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Germany from 1953-1956.

He returned to attend Idaho State College in 1956 where he met his future wife Louise Francis Hudson. They married in the Logan Temple in 1958. Upon graduation from Idaho State, they moved to Corvallis where Boyd earned a Masters in Organic Chemistry from Oregon State University. Here they raised four children

Boyd faithfully served in the church and especially enjoyed his years as a Scoutmaster from 1961-70. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing and skiing. Boyd's love of music began early as he played piano and loved to sing ranging from chorales' to barbershop. But his most rewarding church service was as a Bishop. He truly loved the families and individuals he shepherded.

Boyd was employed by the US Dept. of Interior at the US Bureau of Mines in Albany, Oregon from 1962-1996, first as a Research Chemist and later as the Bureau's Safety Director.

After retiring, Boyd and Louise served two service missions, one at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and later in Hawaii, at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Boyd was preceded in death by brothers Stuart D and Nolan D Nash, sister Pauline Holmes, and daughter Janice Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Louise, sons Steven H & Terrance H Nash, daughter Patricia Northrup, and his sisters Marie Mayes and Judith Nash. He has 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis, OR.

