Bonnie M. Henderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 16, 1926 – June 11, 2020

Bonnie Mavis Henderson, 93, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday at the Lebanon Veterans Home.

Bonnie was the oldest of seven children born to Edward and Mary (Strauss) O’Rourke in Melbourne, Australia.

Bonnie married George Miles Henderson in Walla Walla, Washington on December 11, 1947. They met in Melbourne in 1945 while George was stationed there with the US Army Signal Corps during WWII.

Bonnie left Australia by ship in 1947, arriving in San Francisco 21 days later to unite with her soon to be husband. They resided in Dayton, Washington before moving to Eugene where George eventually finished his Doctorate at the University of Oregon. Good fortune brought the family to Lebanon. He took an administrative position with the Lebanon School District where Dr. Henderson proudly served for 27 years, retiring as Superintendent. Bonnie and George established a home and raised four children, daughters Terrye and Patty and sons Mark and Scott. Bonnie guided her children with a lifetime of love and support.