Bonnie M. Henderson

October 16, 1926 – June 11, 2020
Bonnie Mavis Henderson, 93, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday at the Lebanon Veterans Home.
Bonnie was the oldest of seven children born to Edward and Mary (Strauss) O’Rourke in Melbourne, Australia.
Bonnie married George Miles Henderson in Walla Walla, Washington on December 11, 1947. They met in Melbourne in 1945 while George was stationed there with the US Army Signal Corps during WWII.
Bonnie left Australia by ship in 1947, arriving in San Francisco 21 days later to unite with her soon to be husband. They resided in Dayton, Washington before moving to Eugene where George eventually finished his Doctorate at the University of Oregon. Good fortune brought the family to Lebanon. He took an administrative position with the Lebanon School District where Dr. Henderson proudly served for 27 years, retiring as Superintendent. Bonnie and George established a home and raised four children, daughters Terrye and Patty and sons Mark and Scott. Bonnie guided her children with a lifetime of love and support.
Bonnie was best known for her spirited sense of humor. She took great pride in her beautiful flower gardens where she enjoyed watching and feeding wild birds in her backyard. Bonnie loved spending time at the coast, especially Seaside, as it always reminded her of the Australian beaches. Bonnie was most proud of her four children and each of their accomplishments. She enjoyed traveling around the United States and enjoyed several return trips to Australia with lovely stopovers in Hawaii.
Bonnie is survived by her daughters Terrye (David) and Patty (Steve), sons Mark (Raniele) and Scott (Lori), her sister Lena in Australia, four grandsons Andrew, Christopher, Geoff, and Bradley. Two step-granddaughters Ashley and Brittany, 10 great-grandchildren and one step great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, as well as her sisters Betty and Valma and brothers Micky, Paddy and Vincent, all native Australians.
Viewing will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lebanon Schools Foundation for the "George Henderson Memorial Scholarship" and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 West Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.
