Bonnie Lynn Garrish

October 29, 1974 – December 12, 2019

Bonnie was never married or had children but she loved and invested her life into her many nieces and nephews. She graduated from South Albany high school in 1993 and furthered her education at Linn Benton community college. She was a bookkeeper at the Bi-Mart store in Lebanon and served as the treasurer of her local Topps chapter and had many friends in the community. Bonnie attended the Family Worship Center in Albany and was teaching Sunday school until her health prevented her from doing so shortly before her death. She had a great dedication and love for the children of her church and with great humility showed the love of Christ in her daily life.