October 28, 1949 – January 30, 2022

Bonnie Lee Tillinghast, 72, of Sweet Home, Oregon, died January 30, 2022, in Corvallis.

Bonnie was born October 28, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was raised in the Lebanon and Sweet Home area.

Bonnie resided in Sisters, for over 20 years. She then resided in Lebanon before moving to Colorado where she met Terry Tillinghast, they were married in 2008. The couple later settled in Sweet Home where they have resided since.

Bonnie enjoyed antiques, singing karaoke, beading and making jewelry. She also enjoyed camping and riding horses in her younger days.

She is survived by her husband, Terry, children, Tammy Stringham, Sandi, Wesley and Clint Tatum, brothers, Ed and John Wagner, sisters, Helen Brown, Hazel Meldgaard and Evelyn Spray, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, February 4, at the Sweet Home Harvest Christian Center.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.