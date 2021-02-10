Bonnie Keys

Bonnie graduated from Albany Union High School in 1965 and went on to have a career as a dental assistant before finding her passion as a nursing assistant in the Emergency Room both in Bayonne and Albany. Bonnie's faith was very important to her and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. Bonnie was known for sharing great stories, giving to others despite not having much, crafting for hours whether it was painting ceramics, making ornaments and wreaths or adding charm to dull household decor. She added pizzazz to everything around her. She will be remembered for her love of the ocean and animals of all kinds and brightening the lives of everyone she met. Her greatest love was ALWAYS her children and grandchildren. We will miss her phone calls checking in on us, birthday songs, sharing meals together, the occasional adventures, so many great conversations and basking in her deep love for us.