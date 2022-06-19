November 18, 1928 - June 14, 2022

Bonnie Joy Youngberg passed away June 14, 2022, at Bonaventure of Albany, Albany, Oregon at age 93. She was born on November 18, 1928, in Salem, Oregon to Elmer A. and Hulda S. (Lenz) Klein.

During grade and high school years she was active in the Marion County 4-H club program, winning state and national awards. Bonnie graduated from Aumsville High School in 1946. After high school she worked for one year at Sears in Salem before enrolling at Oregon State College where she earned a B.S. degree in Home Economics in 1951. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

She married Harold W. Youngberg on September 2, 1950, in Salem, Oregon.

After her children were in school, she was employed as a salesperson at a fabric store in McMinnville, Oregon and Lafayette, Indiana. Bonnie led 4-H clubs and judged 4-H and open class home economics entries at Oregon county and state fairs. She taught evening cooking classes at Linn Benton Community College. She worked in Corvallis Elementary Schools as a teaching aide and assistant librarian.

Bonnie enjoyed needlework and preparing special dinners for family and friends. She loved traveling with Harold, visiting all 50 states. And after retirement they enjoyed cruises, visiting 49 countries. They lived short-term in New Zealand, Colombia and England and two years in Bangladesh. She loved her children, grand and great-grandchildren, enjoyed holiday gatherings, time at SeaKrest, Newport, Oregon and cruises with family.

Bonnie met life challenges with grace and a positive attitude. She was a devoted wife and mother. She taught her children life skills by word and example. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Harold, their four children, daughters Linda S. Scandrett of Shelton, Washington, Ann L. Petersen of Albany, Sally J. Welch of Eugene, and son Scott D. Youngberg of Corvallis, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ellis L. and Glenn A. Klein and sister Sally A. (Klein) Heinz and grandson Paul S. Scandrett.

The family wishes to thank the Memory Care staff of Bonaventure of Albany and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, Albany, for their care.

A celebration of life will be held on June 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Salem First Baptist Church Community Life Center, 395 Marion St. NE, Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made, c/o Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Road NW, Salem, OR 97304, to the Salem First Baptist Church Seakrest Fund or to the Bonnie J. Youngberg Memorial 4-H Scholarship Fund at Oregon State University.