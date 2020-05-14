April 30, 1931 – May 10, 2020
Bonnie Joan Norton was born April 30, 1931, in Royal Nebraska to Guy F. Couch and Dorothy W. (Connor) Couch. Bonnie passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
After graduating from Inman High School in Inman Nebraska, she married Rudolph (Rudy) D Norton from Blodgett, Oregon on July 19, 1948. They were married in O’Neil Nebraska but made their home in Oregon living in Blodgett, Philomath, and Corvallis.
She was a homemaker and raised their three children: Marki, Kathy, and Randall (Randy).
Bonnie was a member of the Moose Lodge where she held several seats and, also, a member of the Eagles Lodge. Her hobbies included crossword and jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and dancing. She also took great pleasure in playing card games with her granddaughters and great grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband-Rudy, daughter-Kathy, son-Randy, her parents, and brother-Gary Couch.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter-Marki (Ron) Cline; granddaughters-Wendi (Michael) Milbradt, Angella (Scott) Shelton, Tonya (Dean) Amidon, Heidi (Doug) Maggard; great-grandchildren-Justin Brown, Joshua Brown, Brittney (Justin) Matthews, Matthew Darden, Ashley (Reggie) Peters, Courteney Amidon; great-great grandchildren-Oliver, Spencer, Landon and Everett; brother-Arlyn Couch; sister-Sandra Schmale; and several nieces and nephews.
In her lifetime, Bonnie has always been blessed with 5-generations of family alive at one time.
Bonnie will be laid to rest is the family plot at the Kings Valley Cemetery. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
