Bonnie Jean Worley of Lebanon Oregon passed away with family by her side on Feb 6, 2023 early in the morning.

Bonnie lived the life of a gypsy after her husband passed by traveling between her children and grandchildren.

Bonnie was married twice and loved them both dearly. She had 5 children, 19 grandchildren, and 14 great children. Although they were not all biological, she loved them all so much. She finally settled down in Oregon in 2017 where she spent the rest of her life going to yard sales, thrift stores and shopping.

Bonnie was the life of the party and filled the room with so many laughs. Her specialty was giving people a hard time. She always kept you on your toes.

Her family will miss her greatly.

There is will a private ceremony with close family at a future date.