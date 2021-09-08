Bonnie Jean Brydon

August 5, 1930 - September 6, 2021

Bonnie Jean (Matheson) Brydon passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the company of her family members.

Bonnie was born on August 5, 1930, to Orval and Ruth Matheson in Omaha, Nebraska, where she spent her childhood years. Her happiest childhood memories were of summer days spent with her paternal grandparents in Osceola, Nebraska, highlighted by visits to her aunt's and uncle's farm where she especially enjoyed the animals. Bonnie was a lover of animals all of her life.

When Bonnie was a young teenager, her family moved to Oregon. It was in Medford that she met Bruce Brydon, the love of her life. They met at the grocery store where her dad worked, and as luck would have it they rode the same bus to high school. Though her family moved to a few other communities in western Oregon, Bruce always found a bus ride to visit her.

Bruce eventually went to war in Korea, and Bonnie went to Northwest Nazarene College where she studied x-ray technology. After college, she and her college pals moved to Portland where she worked at Emanuel Hospital.