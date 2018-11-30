November 24, 1946 — November 28, 2018
Bonnie J. Hood-Easton died November 28, 2018.
She was born November 24, 1946.
Bonnie is survived by son, Kevin Hood and wife, Holly; and daughter Tammra Hauer and husband, Hubert Thornton; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to share our true blessings from the many neighbors that helped to take care of our mother.
Services are at 10 a.m. on Monday December 3, 2018 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Please donate to a charitable cause of your choosing instead of flowers.