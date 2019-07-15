August 19, 1925 – July 7, 2019
Bonnie Highsmith Taylor, of Lebanon, passed away July 7, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
She was born in Portland, on August 19, 1925 and had lived in Lebanon since 1954.
Her husband, Eugene Taylor, died in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, and her son-in-law Gil Reddington.
Bonnie was a children’s author. She published over 50 children’s books and over 300 stories and magazine articles.
She is survived by her children, daughters Lynda Reddington, Shannon McCown and husband Robert; sons, Jerry Highsmith and wife Linda, and Danny Highsmith and wife Beth; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren; her neighbors and good friends Tim and Brenda Suing; and her beloved dog, Teddy.
At her request there will be no services.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donations may be made to Safehaven, Chintimini, or Linn County Animal Control.