April 4, 1929 - November 25, 2022

Bonna Charline Eilers was born in Haigler, Nebraska on April 4, 1929 to Charlie and Etta Mae Cooper and was their youngest child. Her older brothers were Harold and Ralph Cooper, who preceded her in death. She moved with her father and brothers to Lebanon, Oregon at the age of 9 after her mother's passing. She then completed primary school and high school at Lebanon Union High School, graduating in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Dean Ward, and had two sons Larry and Michael Ward, who both survive her. She then remarried in 1971 to Gilbert Eilers, who she remained married to for 23 years until his passing in 1994, and is survived by her step-daughter Becky Morrill. She is survived by her four grandchildren, Amanda Zalesky, Kristi Schott, Emily Coe and Casey Ward and previously deceased Mitchell Ward and 7 great-grandchildren.

She worked various vocations while attending college courses in the Willamette Valley until securing a secretary position at Willamette Industries where she retired after 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout Europe and RVing throughout the United States. She lived in Lebanon and Albany, Oregon for almost 80 years and her hobbies included playing cards with her school friends, gardening, knitting, reading, piano, antiquing and volunteering. Her greatest passion in life was being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In the final years of her life, she moved to Bend, Oregon where she lived in Fox Hollow and Mount Bachelor Memory Care centers until her passing on November 25, 2022 with her family. She will be remembered by her passion for her family and her altruism and generosity throughout her storied life. She was an avid contributor to the American Cancer Society and the family has requested for any donations in her honor be directed to organizations supporting research for cancer and Alzheimer's dementia.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2023 in Lebanon, Oregon at Oddfellows Cemetery for her memorial.