April 8, 1925 — August 10, 2018
Bonnie was born in Joseph, Oregon, to Hastings Osborne and Helen Fisher. The family moved to Baker County when she was four years old and she grew up, as the youngest, with her four siblings — one sister and three brothers — in the foothills of the Blue Mountains west of Haines, Oregon, in an area known as Muddy Creek. Here, she attended school through grade 12, graduating in 1942 in a class of three.
Her entire working career was with the Federal Civil Service, first in the Department of Agriculture in Farm Security and later with Farmers Home Administration, issuing farm loans in Albany.
She married Elmer Faulkner and had two children, daughter, Marsha and son, Douglas. Later divorced, she worked and raised them as a single mom.
Later, she married Jack W. Fellers and became stepmother to his three daughters, Kitty, Carol and Janet. Bonnie and Jack enjoyed 20 years of retired life, going to places in their travel trailer, hunting, fishing, cruises, trips to Canada and Mexico, but mostly enjoying their winter home in Mesa, Arizona, where Jack loved to watch spring training for the Cubs and Bonnie enjoyed bowling, swimming and learning many fun craft hobbies. After Jack’s passing in 1997, Bonnie continued her winter trips to Mesa until 2015.
She remained active, volunteering in the Albany Hospital Surgery waiting room, lunching with friends, games with neighbors, and an occasional bus trip to Spirit Mountain. She would rarely miss a weekly trip to her beauty shop for a wash and set and could make the style last between visits, a task her daughter took on to the end.
A series of falls earlier this year took their toll on her stamina and eventually led to her failing health. A fighter to the end, after a few months in hospice home care (Susan, Ed, Renita and team), she passed peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at Evergreen Hospice House.
She will be greatly missed by not only her family, but by the dear neighbors and close friends she loved and lived with for over 60 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bonnie’s memory to the Evergreen Hospice House at 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany, OR 97321.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; husband, Jack; and son, Douglas.
She is survived by daughter, Marsha Holly (Randy); stepdaughters, Kitty Kampfer, Carol Wait (KC) and Janet Robertson (Kerry); five loving grandchildren who adore her, Jennifer, Leslie, Josh, Emily and Mac; and five great-grandchildren who equally adore her, Hayle, Josie, Adam, Luke and Miller.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, at Bonnie’s house to celebrate her life. Any inquiries may be sent to marshaholly13@gmail.com.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
