Bobbie Ruth Holsberry

1937 - 2021

Bobbie Ruth Holsberry passed peacefully into God's hands on May 29, 2021. She was born in Clovis, New Mexico, in 1937 to Roy and Zelda Patterson.

In her early years, Bobbie was involved in 4-H, cheerleading and served as homecoming queen. Bobbie graduated from Genoa High School in Colorado and, soon after, married the love of her life, Will Holsberry. They were married for 64 years. While raising her family, Bobbie went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Education from Texas Tech University. She began her career as an educator in Lubbock and Argyle, Texas, before moving to Oregon and earning a Master's Degree in Music Education from Oregon College of Education, graduating with honors, and continuing teaching in Corvallis, Oregon, with the 509J K-12 school district and with the music department at Oregon State University. While she followed her dream of teaching, she enriched the lives of thousands of families and children.