Bobbie Gates

Bobbie always had a love of music. While living in Lincoln, she took voice and piano lessons and sang with a jazz group in and around the Lincoln Hay Market Area. In Iowa, she sang with the Drake University/Des Moines Choir, and started playing flute as an adult. She began taking flute lessons and soon joined Bill in playing with the Des Moines New Horizons Band and Urbandale Community Band. Bobbie and Bill have traveled around the country to participate in more than 30 New Horizons Band Camps. In Oregon, her Flute and Piano lessons continued and the couple began playing with the Corvallis New Horizons Band, the Corvallis Community Band, and later the New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra. The Orchestra, which Bobbie founded, practices in Monmouth. She used to joke that she had always wanted to play in an Orchestra and that starting one accomplished that goal. The Orchestra has played music for the mid-valley since 2015.