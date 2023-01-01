Born Aug. 24, 1943, in Gloversville, NY, Bob was the only child of Robert Ralph Russ and Marian Lake. They moved to Santa Monica, CA, where Bob grew up fishing off the pier and playing in a band, before moving to Sacramento where he made lifelong friends, finished school and joined the Air Force. Part of his tour was in England, where he repaired airplanes and traveled in Europe, creating a new series of fond memories.

In 1969, Bob met Mary Lou Breon on a blind date and went home to tell his mother that he had met the woman he wanted to marry. Their 53rd wedding anniversary would have been March 21, 2023. Bob and Mary Lou have two children, Andy of Warrenton and Karen of Corvallis, and three grandchildren: Andy’s children, Lucy and Jasper, and Karen and Chris Petersen’s daughter, Nora.

After 15 years in Sacramento, where Bob worked in the Budget Office of the State Department of Health, they moved to Corvallis and he became business manager for the Oregon State University College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences. Bob loved being a father. He read to his children, coached their soccer teams, and taught them to fish, cook, and play cards and other games. Family meals and time together continued even after Andy and Karen married and became parents. His grandchildren made those gatherings even more fun. Bob was an avid fisherman and designed a jet sled that he used with friends and Mary Lou to fish coastal lakes and areas of the Willamette River, as well as the waters around Anacortes, Wash., and the San Juan Islands. Although he eventually gave up fishing, Bob continued his hobby of gardening, growing raspberries, ever-bearing strawberries and heirloom tomatoes that he started from seed and grafted onto disease-resistant root stock. After heart surgery and a stroke, Bob increased the time he spent reading, his innate curiosity still spurring his interest in the world around him.