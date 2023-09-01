Bob was born in Vancouver, Washington on October 9, 1948. At 4 years old his family moved to the Willamette Valley where he attended local schools and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1966. After graduation he worked for Custom Trim in Albany and then moved to Eugene, Oregon where he managed Stans Boat Seats and Tim's Top Shop. It was during his time at Stans Boat Seats that he met his wife, Kate Howard. They had two children, Jacob and Amy, and moved to Albany where he managed Tim's Top Shop. In 1988 he purchased the business which he ran until his retirement. He was proud to pass the business on to his son, Jake, with whom he had worked for over 30 years.