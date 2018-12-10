January 10, 1926 — December 5, 2018
Blythe Edna Cook, 92, of Eugene, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in Eugene.
She was born January 10, 1926 in Lebanon to Joseph and Edna (House) Lenox.
Blythe grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School. She married Wendell M. Cook on February 2, 1944 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
She had taken many missionary trips and taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Eugene.
She enjoyed card making, traveling, sewing, ceramics, and all types of yarn and needle craft.
Blythe was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Cook on November 25, 2005 and by their infant son, Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Allen and her husband, Terry of Englewood, New Jersey; sons, Alan Cook and his wife, Nancy of Junction City and Steven Cook and his wife, Ruth of San Diego, California; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Camp Harlow, sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.