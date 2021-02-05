March 18, 1949 - January 27, 2021

Blake Hoffman passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2021, due to prostate cancer.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 18, 1949, to Bert and Dorothy (Blake) Hoffman. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1967. He excelled in swimming in high school and later in college, breaking many records for his butterfly stroke. He spent his summers as a lifeguard working on Lake Michigan.

He joined the United States Marines in 1967, completed two years and was honorably discharged to pursue college.

He moved to California to competitively swim and complete a BA degree in Criminal Justice from UC Berkley.

In 1970 he graduated from the Police Academy and worked for the City of San Diego, becoming then the youngest officer to be promoted to sergeant in 1978. He completed many certifications and was awarded many commendations during his police career.