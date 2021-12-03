Birdie E. Reetz

December 5, 1927 - November 25, 2021

Birdie Eleanor (Briggs) Reetz of Corvallis died on November 25, 2021, at the age of 93.

Birdie was born December 5, 1927, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Garry and Nell (Chase) Briggs. She graduated from Corvallis High School and married Leo Wilbur Reetz in Corvallis in 1946. They were married for 65 years before he died on December 15, 2011.

Birdie was fond of talking about all the places she lived, between her father moving with the Civilian Conservation Corps (Idaho, Tennessee, Oregon), and with Leo moving to different positions in Oregon, Iowa, and New York before they returned to Oregon in retirement.

Birdie was active in the garden club in Roseburg as a young mother, then with Scouting in Corvallis and Eugene as her children grew. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothes, coats, and costumes for her family. She enjoyed square dancing, trips to their timeshare in Virgin Gorda, and going to Fitness Over 50 in Philomath. She was a dedicated member of the Corvallis Christian Science Church and found her community there.

Birdie is survived by two sons and a daughter: Allan Reetz of Venice, Florida, Paul Reetz (Cindy) of Vancouver, Washington, and Gayle Barton (Scott) of Pelham, Massachusetts, plus 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are through the McHenry Funeral Home but at her request there will be no memorial service. She asked that any memorial donations go to a charity of your choice.