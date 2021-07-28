May 9, 1960 – July 13, 2021

Billy is predeceased by his father, James Wilson, his mother and step-father Norma and Clady Lokey, and his sister, Karen Wilson.

Billy lived a very colorful and amazing life. He was a true success story, evident by his 28 years of sobriety for which he was so proud. Billy touched the hearts and lives of everyone he met in his short 61 years, his cheer and smile, silly jokes and stern words of wisdom will live on in our most cherished memories.

Billy Joe leaves behind his daughter, Leslie, and husband, Dennis, and their two beautiful daughters, Dakoda and Zoey. Also, his spouse and cherished love of 18 years, Diana Britton; his step-children, Vicki, Jill, and Corey; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Harley, Ryker, Donovan, Derrick, Cyrus, and Vincent; his nephews, Ryan and Michael Wilson, and great-niece, Marley Jean; and his niece and nephew, Michele and Kyle Overton, with his great-nieces, Bailey and Parker. Billy also had a brother and sister with many nieces, nephews and greats, as well as his AA/NA family, which he held so close to his heart.

A celebration of the life and laughter we shared with Billy Joe Wilson will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021. at St. Andrew's Episcopal, 2135 19th St., Florence, 12 p.m., for anyone that would like to join.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com