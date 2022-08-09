November 29, 1933 - August 5, 2022

Billy Duane Prince of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away August 5, 2022, at the age of 88.

He was born in Minatare, Nebraska on November 29, 1933, to Ernest and Freda Prince. He moved to Lebanon, Oregon in 1956. He married Bonnie Brown on December 30, 1956 in Gering, Nebraska. Bill worked at Champion Lumber Mill and its successors for 38 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Bonnie Prince, son Dan Prince (Julie) of Albany, daughters DeeDee Walsh (Rob) of Salem, Deb Herrold (Jim) of Tangent, and Barb Sloan (O.D.) of Albany.

He is survived by his brothers Clifford Prince (Ina-late) of Stratton, Nebraska, and Richard Prince (Carol) of Gering, Nebraska.

Bill had nine grandchildren; Brittney Minnick, Jordan Prince, Colby Prince, Jen Cramlet, Ben Cramlet, Trevor Herrold, Megan Bellando, Katie Sloan, Kara Sloan, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Wendell Prince and Charles Prince.

Bill enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing cards. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and love of sports. He will be greatly missed by his family.

A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Waterloo Chapel. Private family interment was held at Providence Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.