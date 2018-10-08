March 7, 1936 — September 25, 2018
Billie Jean Madry, 82, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, September 25 at her home surrounded by family and friends after a brief, serious illness.
Billie was born on March 7, 1936 in Barnard, Oklahoma to Alfred and Cora (Price) Oden – the 13th of 14 children. She moved to California with her family as a young child and lived much of her adult live there, especially enjoying the area around Trona, California. She moved to Lebanon around 1972.
Billie had a strong faith and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and, more recently, Am HaSefer – People of the Book in Lebanon. She delighted in deep Bible Study, especially related to Prophecy. She was a life-long learner.
Billie enjoyed the outdoors and favored bright, sunny days. She was passionate about her health, exercising regularly and raising her own vegetables in multiple raised beds. She loved rocks, especially crystals and heart-shaped rocks.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Woody Carr; and by her daughter, Lenayle.
Billie is survived by a daughter, Keema Lee Arceneaux; two granddaughters, Serenity Arceneaux and Arriana Serna; and a great-grandson, Eli Serna.
Am HaSefer - People of the Book, will be hosting a memorial service for Billie at 2 p.m. on October 14, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church, 72 East Elmore, Lebanon, with Rabbi Jonah Freeman officiating. The service will be followed by “Billie's Last Vegetarian Supper -- Celebration of Life” at 4 p.m. at the Twin Cedars Clubhouse, 2796 South Main, Lebanon.