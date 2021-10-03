September 9, 1956 - September 9, 2021

Bill Vernon Gott was born on September 9th, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa and passed away September 9, 2021 in Portland. Bill grew up in Waterloo and lived at 200 Hollywood Avenue until he was an adult. He met his soul mate, Judith Ann "Hart" Gott, in Waterloo and they were married in Kansas City, Missouri in 1987. They believed fate had brought them together. While living in Kansas City Bill became a Chiefs and a Royals fan. Whether they were winning or losing he was a true fan. The couple later moved to California where they spent two years. Bill attended Riverside Community College and received certification as an HVAC service technician. He retired from Wilgus LLC where he worked as a service tech with his dear friend Dan Wilgus.

Bill was a friendly and kind person with a great sense of humor. He loved watching old westerns and sports, playing pool, but his favorite pastime was fishing. He was happiest when he was on a lake in a boat. The family later moved to Oregon where he lived the majority of his life exploring everything that Oregon had to offer.

Family was very important to Bill and he loved hosting the family for get togethers and holidays. He was a great cook and enjoyed trying new recipes.