January 20, 1946 – May 1, 2020
Bill Pylypow moved to Lebanon from Seattle in 2014. Bill served in the 199th Light Infantry Brigade in the Vietnam and moved to Oregon after retiring from BNSF railroad. He hoped that he would eventually find a spot at the Lebanon Veteran's home. Though he made it onto the waiting list the Covid-19 pandemic made his move impossible.
Bill was proud of his Ukranian and Italian working class heritage. He was proud of his skills as a diesel mechanic and machinist and demonstrated those skills teaching for 5 years with the Peace Corps in Swaziland, Africa. He was greatly respected by his students, the administration and his Peace Corps fellows.
Bill financially supported Safe Haven Animal Shelter, KLCC and KVRM and many efforts to support veterans including VVA, VFW and advocacy for disabled veterans.
Bill Pylypow is survived by relatives in New Jersey, Florida and Colorado and by the many friendships he nurtured throughout his life. He was uniquely well travelled and well read, he loved older BMW motorcycles, jazz, cats and "cawfee". He will be profoundly missed.
