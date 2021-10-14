Bill Jantzi

As devoted as Bill was to his family, he was also dedicated to his work. After farming for nine years, Bill went to work for JR Simplot as a plant manager. He was a salesman for the Halsey and Plainview plant. Later, Willamette Seed & Grain built a new plant in Halsey and he went to work there. Eventually, they sold to Wilbur Ellis, where Bill retired in 1997. Bill was a hard worker, he worked his entire career with Multiple Sclerosis. After retirement, Bill was blessed to spend 15 years going South for the winter.

After Bill's boys left home, he and Judy moved to their home on Del Rio in Albany where Bill loved working in his woodshop crafting wonderful pieces out of reclaimed wood, raising a garden, and visiting with neighbors. Bill and Judy sold their home of 30 years in January 2021, and moved to Quail Run at the Mennonite Village. Bill enjoyed his short time there and all the friendships made.

Bill reveled in his grandchildren's happiness, especially watching their excitement opening Christmas gifts and catching fish at Diamond Lake. Grandpa Bill was his grandchildren's biggest supporter at their various sporting events and loved giving them money from his beloved collection of meat grinders.