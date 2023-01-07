May 10, 1933 - January 3, 2022

Beverly Joyce Leahy, 89, of Albany, Oregon, passed away on January 3, 2023.

Bev was born on May 10, 1933 to Leo and Eva Sortor in Monroe, Michigan. From Michigan the Sortor family moved to New Mexico, then to El Monte, California before moving to Albany, Oregon. Bev graduated from Albany Union High School in 1951. She met Charles "Chuck" Leahy, who was friends with her older brother, Neil. Chuck said it was "love at first sight."

Bev married Chuck on May 9, 1952. They went on to have 5 children, Curtis, Marsha, Patrick, Jayne and Jennifer.

Bev worked at Franz Bakery, Weight Watchers and the Heritage Mall before retiring. Bev started the Parent & Teachers Together club at Periwinkle Elementary School when the school opened in 1977. She was also the president of her local doll club for many years. Bev loved life and having fun, she loved music and dancing and would regularly attend River Rhythms in Monteith Park. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bev also loved walking and being outside and was often seen walking around town and her family would get stories of her whereabouts.

Bev is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Neil, sister Jan, and granddaughter Kapri. She is survived by brother, Galyn (Connie) Sortor, sons, Curtis Leahy of Bend, Oregon and Patrick (Joyce) Leahy of Albany, Oregon and daughters Marsha Bandy, Jayne Stalford and Jennifer Leahy of Albany, Oregon, her 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services include a viewing at Fisher Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12 at 5 to 8 p.m. and a graveside burial at Willamette Memorial Cemetery on Friday, January 13 at 12:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Albany Mennonite Church, 3405 Kizer Ave NE, Albany with reception after.