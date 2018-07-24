September 22, 1933 — July 13, 2018
Bev Stiles, 84 of Albany, peacefully passed away July 13, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Monmouth, Oregon, surrounded by family.
Bev was born in Danville, Illinois to Ardath and Alma (Stevenson) Schwab and grew up in the small town of Hoopston, Illinois. In her youth, Bev was very involved with sports, playing basketball, softball, bowling, and golf.
As a young adult, she was a semi-professional singer of the blues. Throughout her life, she sang worship songs in church services, and for weddings and funerals.
Bev married Ken R. Stiles on February 14, 1965, in Los Angeles, California. She became a mother of three daughters and taught them to sing, play sports, and enjoy the outdoors.
Bev and the family joined and faithfully attended Evangel Assembly Church in 1969, which is now called Neighborhood Church.
Bev is survived by her brother, Art Schwab of Las Vegas; daughters, Kattaryna Stiles of Bend and Jennie Smith of Independence; grandchildren, Kelsy Forrester, Raina Smith, Levi Smith, Samuel Stiles, Shelley Roberg, and Jessie Stiles; four great-grandchildren; and one stepson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ardath and Alma Schwab; husband, Ken R. Stiles; brother, Richard Schwab; and stepson, Kenny Stiles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and sent in care of either daughter or the Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com).
