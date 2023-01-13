January 4, 1933 - January 2, 2023

Beverly Jean (Roberts) Dezotell, 89, left to join her beloved David, her husband of nearly 70 years, on Jan. 2, 2023. David passed away on November 10, 2022.

Bev was born January 4, 1933 in Salem, Oregon, to Joy Beatrice (Forster) and Fred Earl Roberts. She was just two days shy of her 90th birthday on the day of her passing. She attended school in Salem, graduating from Salem High School in 1950. She attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene with her friend from Church, Avis Dezotell. Avis's brother David ended up being the love of Bev's life and they married at their church, Salem First Christian Church, on Feb. 20, 1953, where they were lifelong members and volunteers.

Following Dave's years of military service they moved to Corvallis, OR for Dave's work with Pacific Northwest Bell. They raised their three children in Corvallis, only moving back to Salem in 1981 to be closer to their aging parents.

She and Dave were active members of the Willamette Valley Vintage Chevrolet Club, Antique Powerland Museum Association and their Church. Bev was a volunteer in the maternity wards at both the Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital and the Salem Hospital for many years. She loved babies and caring for them.

Bev was very proud of their home and loved tending her raspberry patch, sharing the berries with her neighbors, friends and family. She loved her beautiful, flower-filled yard. She loved sewing, crafting, baking delicious pies, and camping at their favorite spot on the Metolius River or anywhere on the Oregon Coast. She also loved her family and doted on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Bob Dezotell (Marilyn), Pati Craven (John), and Barb Filipponi; Grandchildren: Amy Mikels, Scott Dezotell (Tricia), Niki Filipponi, Katie Kissler (Neil), Amanda Anderson, Lexi Anderson; Great Grandchildren: Ashlyn Cooley, Braden Razo and Zoe Dezotell; Great-great Grandchildren: Silas and Hunter, plus three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, 4 nieces and 7 nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David and sister Lucille Gubser (Don) and baby brother Fred Earl Roberts, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at the Salem First Christian Church, 685 Marion St. NE, Salem, OR 97301, on Saturday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the church in her name.