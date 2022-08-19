Sept. 29th, 1928 – Aug. 16th, 2022

Beverly Jane Dennis, 93, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 in Albany, Oregon.

Beverly was born to Frank and Mildred Mattie in Hixton, Wisconsin on September 29, 1928. Beverly was the oldest of 6 children. She married Richard H. Dennis on January 10, 1947 in Spooner, Wisconsin. Together they had 3 children; sons Gary (Nancy), Dewayne (Sandy), and Rick (Tami) Dennis, all of Lebanon.

They later moved to Lebanon, Oregon to a farm on Berlin Road where they lived together until Richard's passing in 2009. She later moved to a senior memory care facility in 2020.

Beverly began her long and rewarding career at Lebanon Community Hospital in 1963. She worked as a nurses aid, and unit secretary. She retired from Lebanon Community Hospital in 1995 with 32 years of service to the hospital.

Beverly enjoyed tending to her rose garden, going to church, and loving on all her grand and great grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by son Gary Dennis; husband Richard Dennis; and brother Frank Mattie Jr.

She is survived by sisters Joyce Davis, Phyllis Kamen, Barb Duvall, and Nancy Lee; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A luncheon to follow at Lebanon Church of the Nazarene fellowship hall, 600 W. D. St., Lebanon, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lebanon Church of the Nazarene. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.