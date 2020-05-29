Beverly Irene Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 24, 1931 – May 25, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the loss of Bev Hill, beloved mother and grandmother. Bev went to be with the Lord the morning of May 25th, 2020.

On September 24, 1931 Beverly Irene Koehler was born in Dufur, Oregon to parents Percy & Mildred Koehler. She was the youngest daughter of the family with nine siblings.

November 12, 1949 Bev married Orrin “Bud” Hill and started a family in Albany, Oregon. They resided in Albany, Salem, Florence, and most recently in Lebanon, Oregon.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband Bud Hill in 2005, her son Perry Hill in 2018, and by all of her siblings throughout the years.

She is survived by her sons William Hill & Delazon Smith and her daughters Millie Medeiros & Mary Matthews. At the time of her death, she was responsible for five living generations. She has 8 grandchildren and 19 great and great-great grandchildren. However, these numbers do not reflect the many others including grandchildren she claimed as her own through marriages and unofficial adoptions/fosters during her lifetime. They are too numerous to name, but all loved her dearly.

Bev was known for her love of house plants, her beautiful flower gardens and colorful fish tanks. Her favorite past-time was walking the beach, where the sights, sounds and smells of the ocean would let her unwind and relax. She enjoyed camping with her family and reading a good book. Bev lived for family get togethers. We will all miss her dearly. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

