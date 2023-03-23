May 12, 1934 - December 22, 2022

Beverly Helen Carter crossed over to that big dancefloor in the sky, on December 22, 2022 at her home in Albany, Oregon. Beverly's transition was both emotional and surrounded by love, with her daughter by her side and her favorite music playing.

Beverly was born on May 12, 1934 in Macon County, Illinois, the daughter of John and Margaret (Albers) Barnes. She married Clifford (Barney) Leroy Carter Jr. on December 8, 1951. Barney preceded her in death on June 7, 2013. Beverly was a twin to her sister Barbara, and one of 14 children. Surviving are her 4 children, Sharon, Jim, Dave, and Richard Carter and Beverly's brothers Bill, Rick, Kent and Ron Barnes. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, 6 sisters, and one brother. Beverly created and co-owned CC Fire Equipment and CC Disposal with her husband, and she took great pride in the fact that her and her husband built their businesses as a team - together. Both Beverly and Barney came from very humble beginnings as Beverly recalled waking up as a child and her first thought of the day was wondering if she would eat that day. Beverly believed that everyone has the power within them to turn their dreams into realities. She would live her life doing just that while inspiring anyone she met to also realize their abilities and to go after their dreams. Everyone enjoyed being around her energy and supportive nature.

Beverly and her husband Barney were avid ballroom dancers and often flew to an event, just to dance to one of their favorite big bands. They were a part of a group of dancers that waltzed their way through vacations together called "Mary and the Merry Makers". Beverly was known for getting the party started and she and her husband were always the first ones on the dancefloor. You would often hear Beverly speak of her traveling adventures. She and her daughter Sharon had a tradition that started with motorcycle rides together in the 70s and would turn into yearly trips to Italy, the Middle East, New York and Oregon over the next 50 years. The closeness between Beverly and Sharon went beyond a mother-daughter relationship – they were best friends. Distance would never keep them apart as they flew to see each other often. After Beverly's husband passed, her daughter took a week a month for an entire year and a half together, to grieve, move Bev back to Decatur, and establish a home without her husband there. A tough time that overcame by supporting one another.

Beverly moved to Albany, Oregon a year and a half ago — a home that she came to call "paradise." While living in Oregon she frequented weekly music events where you could see her rocking to the jam and yelling "whoohoo" when the music would hit her — her enjoyment of music was contagious and Dusty Herd became her local favorite band. The coast was special to Beverly and she went often. Her son, Jim, came to visit her last summer, for over a month. Beverly, Jim and Sharon explored Oregon together and had the time of their lives.

Beverly has been described by her friends as a person who has never met a stranger. Most folks fell in love with Beverly the minute they met her. Her empathy for others, helping out every "underdog" she met, was quite admirable and brought her joy. Beverly was selected as an ambassador at her assisted living facility where she spent several days a week, teaching others how to play cards. She commented that this was actually her dream job as she secretly always wanted to be a Vegas Black Jack Dealer. More notable was the fact that she had patience to burn and could teach anybody anything really. She had a close group of friends, in her community, that were inseparable and with whom everyone came to call "The Girls." Beverly had lunch and dinner daily with her daughter and they went everywhere together. Her community shared that they will miss her infectious laugh, positive outlook on the world as well as how Beverly would start drumming on her legs when they brought live music in. Her family and friends can rest assured that Beverly was living her best life in Oregon; she was heard more than once saying that she didn't remember when she had been this happy.

*Beverly's final resting place is Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, Illinois, next to her husband and where her daughter Sharon and son Jim will one day join them. A Service is in the planning stages, TBD, and will be held at Beverly's favorite spot on the Coast before she returns to her hometown and final resting place.

*Condolences can be sent to her daughter and Best Friend, Sharon Carter scarterconsulting@gmail.com