October 13, 1935 - July 3, 2022

Beverly "Bev" Ann Bogue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She passed away at home within the loving arms of her family on July 3, 2022 at age 86 after a lengthy struggle with cancer.

Beverly was born in Tama, Iowa to John "Lester" and Flossie Vail on October 13, 1935. She was the youngest of five children. When Bev was a cheerleader in Tama, Iowa she met her husband, Ronald Bogue, who was a running back on the opposing team. They married in El Cajon, California in 1957. Their daughter Robin was born in Vallejo, California in 1960.

The Bogues lived in Southern California until their move to Albany, Oregon, in 1971 where Bev worked as a dedicated executive assistant for over 35 years. The Bogue family were avid campers through the years and spent many happy times traveling in their various RVs. They enjoyed fishing, riding ATVs, and camping on the Oregon Coast. Over the years, they camped throughout Oregon, California, and Arizona, often with Bev's mother Flossie, brother David, sister Betty, and her nieces and nephew.

In Albany, Bev was always a gracious and loving hostess at her home on the family's beautiful property. When you walked into their home you could always find her sitting in her favorite chair, legs crossed playing slot machine games on her kindle. Or on Monday nights you would find her, her husband, and her daughter watching The Voice on T.V. She really enjoyed talking to her grandson on the phone every day. She also really loved her weekly routine shopping trips with her great granddaughter because it gave her a chance to leave the house. Her laugh was frequent, infectious, and a reminder of her love and deep regard for all of her loved ones. Above all, she was the sweetest woman and did anything and everything for us. All she ever wanted was for us to all get along and to just simply be happy.

Beverly is survived by her husband Ron of 65 years, daughter Robin (Bogue) Lehman, grandson Jeremy Lehman, and great-granddaughter Ciara Lehman, as well as seven nieces and nephews and their children.

A private memorial for family members will be held at a future date to be determined.