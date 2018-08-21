1937 — 2018
Beverly Saling passed away peacefully on August 14, 2018, in Salem, Oregon.
Beverly was born on March 15, 1937, in Salem, to Walter and Elizabeth Toft. She grew up in the Northern Willamette Valley and was in the first graduating class of North Salem High. She continued her education and graduated from Merritt-Davis Business College.
Bev married Howard Saling on June 15, 1957. They had two children, Sharon and Gregory. In the early 1960s, they moved to California and settled in San Jose. Beverly nurtured her children by involving them and being involved with Brownies, Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, Indian Guides, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Beverly accepted Christ as her Lord in her teens and shared that belief with her family throughout her entire life.
While in San Jose she started bicycling with her husband and children and was a member of the Almaden Cycle Touring Club. Bev also enjoyed crafts, painting, camping and traveling.
When her husband retired in the early 1990s they returned to Oregon, first to Scio and then settled in Salem, where they both were born.
Bev was involved in the Red Hats, Munkers, Scio and Countryside Christian Churches. Bev had so many friends, new and old, who will miss her immensely.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dunn of Salem; her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Karen Saling of Albany; grandson, Joe Saling and his wife, Carly Fryer of Tigard; grandson, Nicholas Saling; granddaughter, Brianna Saling; great-grandson, Kade Metzger; one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; and sister, Dorrie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Beverly’s life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, at Scio Christian Church, 38955 NW Second Ave in Scio, Oregon.
Donations in her memory are encouraged to be made to Alzheimer's disease Research or the BrightFocus Foundation.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.