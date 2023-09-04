April 2, 1936—May 22, 2023

Beverly Alice Addington, 87, of Lebanon passed away May 22, 2023. She was born April 2, 1936 to Mildred Carolyn (Klie) and Ray Whitney Andrews. Bev was born in Kansas and the family moved to Wheatland community area about 1945, and then later to Jefferson. Bev married Robert (Bob) Lee Addington May 10, 1953 in the beautiful backyard of her parents house near Wheatland, and moved to the Albany area. About 1957 they moved to Eugene, and then in 1972 to LaGrande and Union for a few years, and onto Redmond/Bend area. Then in 1981 to Roseville, California for Bob to work again for the SP Railroad. Retired to Yoncolla in1995 and onto Lebanon in 2018.

She was very involved in their music and tv business with selling and managing from 1972 to 1980. She also worked for a short time in the Eugene Post Office and as a Dental assistant after receiving her Certificate in Eastern Oregon.

Bev kept her faith in God over the years, and it was important to her that her family have faith and peace with God. She is in a resting place with God after much sickness with COPD and heart difficulties.

Bev enjoyed the family gatherings and cooking special meals and desserts. Such a great cook and she passed the cooking skills onto so many of us. She enjoyed gardening and liked seeing the flowers and vegetables growing. Weaving for Bev on the floor looms was a special hobby that she really enjoyed, weaving scarves and table runners in many colors. She liked being in the Weavers guild to be with other weavers. She enjoyed painting ceramic animals and decor with her daughters when they were younger.

In the early 90’s Bev finished her Bachelor’s degree in Economics at Sacramento State University, the family was proud of her! She joined AAUW, which she wanted to join for a long time. Bevwith her family, liked being outdoors, camping and traveling mainly within Oregon seeing the coast, mountains and wineries. She also traveled with Bob to Austria, which was a fun and special trip for them.

She is survived by her children, Shanda (Steven) Vojnovich of Lebanon, Brian Addington of Front Royal, Virginia, Darren (Lori) Addington of Antelope, California, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Family that preceded in death was spouse, Robert in 2018; daughter, Lanette Powell in 2022; brother, David Andrews in 2010; sister, Avril Page in 2019; and great granddaughter, Hayden Addington in 2013.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel handled arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.