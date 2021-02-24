Beverly A. Maltbie

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Beverly Ann Maltbie, loving mother of four children, passed away at home at the age of 81. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and CNAs at Good Samaritan Hospital (especially Maureen and Joy) and Evergreen Hospice (especially Ann D.) for their excellent care and compassion.

Beverly was born January 15, 1940, in Tennessee City, TN. She received a BS in Elementary Education in 1966 from Oklahoma State University and taught first grade for several years. She married Jimmie Maltbie in August of 1969 and had their first child in 1970. They moved to Oregon in 1971 and had three more children. A devoted Catholic, Beverly was active in St. Mary's Catholic Church, volunteering for several years in their library and at the Pro-life booth. She was an avid reader, enjoyed both sewing and quilting, and trips to the Oregon Coast. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and younger brother Bill. She is survived by sons Greg (Tram) and Jason, daughters Becky and Amy, beloved granddaughter Heidi, brother Jim (Dianne), nieces Laura, Courtney and Nicole, and cat Lucy. Funeral mass will be at noon on Wednesday, February 24th at St. Mary's Church in Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benton County Right to Life c/o St. Mary's Catholic Church or American Life League.