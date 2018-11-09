October 22, 1929 — November 5, 2018
Beulah May Lorentz, 89, of Lebanon passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.
She was born in Baker, Montana to Nicolas “Sandy” and Edith B. (Wright) Ripplinger.
She graduated high school in 1948. She moved to Oregon and married Richard Ondrasek in 1949.
Beulah worked at bakeries in Lebanon and Sweet Home and she was a member of the American Legion.
Beulah loved to garden, garage sale and go to thrift stores. She also enjoyed dancing.
She loved to travel. She has vacationed in Hawaii several times, went on a Bahamas cruise and traveled back home to Montana several times.
Beulah is survived by her granddaughters, Michelle Corson of Dallas and Amber Evenhus of Lebanon; great-granddaughter, Lexi Corson of Dallas; and dear friends and neighbors Dwight and Madeline Blatchley of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ondrasek in 1992; husband, Vernon Lorentz in 2014; daughter, Jeanie Holdorf in 1996; and brothers, Ray Ripplinger and Lynn Ripplinger.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.