Beulah Janet Schlegel

July 26, 1922 – July 16, 2020

Beulah “Bea” Janet Schlegel was born July 26, 1922 to Christian and Bessie Nelson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Chris and Bessie had five children, and they moved them from the Midwest to Eugene, Oregon when Bea was 3 years old. Bea grew up in the Eugene-Springfield area and graduated from University High School.

On July 21, 1946 Bea married John Junior Schlegel. They settled in Albany and raised their two children, Diane and Todd. Bea was an excellent homemaker and mother. Her cooking was always first rate. Some people teased that she was Betty Crocker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, studying the Bible, and reading historical novels.

Bea also volunteered her time and talents in the community. She worked many hours at the Evangelical Church in Albany and at subsequent other churches she attended; was on the Grand Prairie School PTA; and was involved with 4-H and the Cub Scouts. She was a busy lady.

Before Diane and Todd were born, Bea worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses and Linn County. When Diane and Todd were older, she went back to work as a bookkeeper for Maury Ritchie Jewelers and an office machine company in Portland where she and John had moved in 1971.