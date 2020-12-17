Betty Stokes

She was raised in Pennsylvania until her family moved to Cascadia when she was nine years old. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She found herself abandoned with three little boys in a day when women did not realize an income that would sustain a family. With faith, courage, character and compassion she went to work and made a life for her family. She attended LBCC, where she took clerical and bookkeeping courses. She used these skills to become a proficient bookkeeper for Tomco Inc, McDougal Logging, Melcher Logging and others. After retiring she continued to work at the Cascadia Post Office part-time. She enjoyed hunting, gardening, yard work, canning, cooking for her family and being self-sufficient. She was a lifelong member of Cascadia Bible Church. What made Betty so respected was she had a big heart for all she came into contact with. She never remarried, but chose to spend the balance of her life investing in her family and friends. We will be forever indebted to her for her wise counsel, integrity and her heart of compassion. Words fail to express our gratitude.