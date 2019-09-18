April 28, 1922 – August 23, 2019
Betty Sofia Knudson Royer was born April 28, 1922 to Victoria (Holst) Knudson and D. Waldemar Knudson in Kellogg, Idaho.
Betty graduated from Washington State University in Home Economics in 1944 and earned a Masters in Home Economics from Oregon State University in 1970. Betty taught Junior and Senior High Home Economics in Wapato, Washington, Crownpoint, New Mexico, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was instrumental in building and managing the Early Childhood Center at Albuquerque Christian Center.
Betty married Kenneth Earl Royer on September 26, 1942.
She is survived by their four children, Vicki Royer Francis of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Linda Royer Atack of Terrebonne, Oregon, Kent D. Royer of Albany, and Timothy Earl Royer of College Station, Texas; and five grandchildren.
Betty and Kenneth raised their family in North Albany before moving to New Mexico in 1965. They were initially stationed on the Navajo Indian Reservation living in Crownpoint, and then later moving to Albuquerque.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon retirement, they moved back to their beloved Oregon where they enjoyed their time building their home in North Albany. They were members of South Albany Community Church and Sons of Norway.
Ken and Betty enjoyed travels to Norway, Scotland and numerous places across the Pacific Northwest. They kept in touch with extended family in Norway. Betty loved music all her life and began playing piano at an early age. She played for her high school chorus, was a member of the Organ Club, and played for seniors at South Albany Community Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in 2002.
Private services are being held September 30, 2019.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Royer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.