Betty Rose Robidart

March 17, 1934 - October 12, 2021

Betty Rose Lovelady Robidart, 87, passed from this world on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bonaventure of Albany. She was born March 17, 1934 at Anderson's Hospital Corvallis, Oregon to Rosa Maria Hahn and William Claude Lovelady and was the youngest of five children, the first Oregonian in the Lovelady family.

Betty is proceeded in death by her husband Gabriel Bernard Robidart Jr., and four siblings, Carl, Bill, Richard and Ruth. Betty is survived by her son, Gabriel Bernard Robidart the Third of Sylacauga, Alabama (wife Thelma), her daughter, Patricia Robidart of Albany (husband Steve) and four grandchildren. Best friend Carol Mayer Hancock.

She graduated from Corvallis High in 1953. Betty was a bowler extraordinaire, extensively traveled with her husband to observatories and airstrips, and most of the United States points of interests in the family converted motor-home bus. Plus two prime view points for the solar eclipses of the sun and moon, Alaska, & Cap Chat, Nova Scotia. Betty and Carol were enthusiastic supporters of OSU Women's basketball, her grandson Alex's games and Carol's daughter Jonah and grandchildren Pepper and Austin Leslie's ball games. Betty expressed her artistic flair in her lovely stained glass creations.