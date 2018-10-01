September 22, 1935 — September 26, 2018
Betty Mercer Arnold, 83, passed away September 26, 2018 in St. George, Utah.
She was born September 22, 1935 in Jones County, North Carolina to Fred Leon and Eva Bynum Mercer. She lived in Corvallis from 1968 to 1988.
She married Richard Jennings Arnold. Together they had five children, Michael Arnold, Michelle Arnold Hayes, Richard Arnold, Randall Arnold, and Rodney Arnold.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Cotton Manor LDS Ward Chapel, 2583 East 350 North, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3 at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd and Thursday, prior to service, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-674-4221.
