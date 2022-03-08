September 3, 1930 - March 4, 2022

Betty "Maxine" Smith, 91, a woman devoted to God and her family, passed away on March 4, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon, Oregon.

The fourth of nine children, Maxine was born on September 3, 1930, at home in Wickes, Arkansas. From an early age, her parents, Mark and Florence Roberts, taught her to be a giving, helpful, compassionate person who many people considered "the sweetest woman they ever met."

Born "during hard times," as her dad said, Maxine worked on the family farm when she was old enough to help harvest crops such as strawberries and watermelons. Despite this difficult work, she developed a life-time love for planting, harvesting, and canning fruits and vegetables.

Because Maxine's father was a Southern Baptist preacher, Maxine and her siblings often sang at revivals and collected offerings in their dad's hats. Her devotion to God continued throughout her life, becoming a member of the Baptist Church in Sweet Home, Oregon, where she served as Sunday School Secretary, sang in the choir, and always greeted visitors.

In 1947, Maxine's best friend set up a blind date with Maxine's future husband, Lehrling Smith. However, her father said chaperones must accompany them. Nonetheless, the date went well, and as Maxine often said, "It was the last blind date we ever had." They married on October 9, 1947.

Lehrling and Maxine lived in Oklahoma in an area called Hudson and began their family. In 1957, they moved to Sweet Home, Oregon, where Maxine had her first job, a rural paper route for the Albany Democrat-Herald, "plugging boxes" from Sweet Home to Cascadia with her young children in tow. Although she hadn't driven much in Oklahoma, she did this job with determination, fixing many flat tires and dealing with mechanical problems.

In 1960, the family moved to Lebanon, Oregon, and Maxine began a new rural paper route. She had fun collecting monthly payments from her customers, turning collection days into visiting days, developing many life-long friends. Also, she enjoyed volunteering at her local voting precinct.

The heart of her family, Maxine shared her love, time, and talents with her children and grandchildren. She crocheted quilts for her grandchildren, and they looked forward to Christmas, knowing that Grandma and Grandpa would give them precious canned goods. She loved all birthdays and holidays, particularly Christmas, always opening the largest presents first.

Maxine also loved trolling for trout and gained the reputation for being "The Luckiest Fisherman Ever." Lehrling rarely had his pole in the water because he was busy rebaiting her hook.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five siblings. She is survived by her son, Keith Smith (Patsy) of Bend, Oregon; daughter, Regina Wilson (Steve) of Lebanon, Oregon; daughter, Connie Spier (Roger) of Lebanon, Oregon; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon.

Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany, Oregon, 97322.